Virginia Tech vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (25-5) squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Duke, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Hokies secured a 68-42 win over Miami (FL).
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 62, Virginia Tech 61
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on February 16, the Hokies notched their best win of the season, a 61-45 home victory.
- The Hokies have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on December 4
- 61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 23
- 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 1
- 84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 12
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 28) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies put up 72.9 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 57.4 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +450 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.
- Virginia Tech has averaged 4 fewer points in ACC games (68.9) than overall (72.9).
- At home the Hokies are putting up 76.9 points per game, 9.8 more than they are averaging on the road (67.1).
- Virginia Tech allows 54.1 points per game at home, and 61.9 away.
- While the Hokies are putting up 72.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 69.2 points per contest.
