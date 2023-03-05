Sunday's game that pits the James Madison Dukes (24-7) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (22-11) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM on March 5.

The Dukes are coming off of a 62-43 win over Marshall in their most recent outing on Friday.

JMU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

JMU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 67, Old Dominion 62

JMU Schedule Analysis

On December 21, the Dukes claimed their best win of the season, a 78-66 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Dukes are 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 128) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 146) on February 16

63-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on January 7

73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 158) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

JMU Performance Insights