Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and the Louisville Cardinals (23-10) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 5) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Virginia Tech.
The Hokies enter this contest on the heels of a 58-37 victory over Duke on Saturday.
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 68, Louisville 64
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 61-45 win on February 16, which was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 9-4 (.692%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
- 61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 23
- 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 1
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +471 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (56th in college basketball) and give up 56.7 per outing (26th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Virginia Tech averages fewer points per game (68.9) than its overall average (72.4).
- The Hokies score 76.9 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is ceding 54.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 61.9.
- The Hokies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 69.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.9 points fewer than the 72.4 they've scored this year.
