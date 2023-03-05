The No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) will try to claim the ACC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they face off with the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (23-10) on Sunday at 1:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies allow.

Louisville has a 19-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

When it scores more than 56.7 points, Louisville is 21-6.

The Hokies put up 72.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 62.9 the Cardinals allow.

Virginia Tech is 21-1 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Virginia Tech has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Hokies shoot 45.2% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, just 7% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Schedule