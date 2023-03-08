How to Watch the Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Sky Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The top-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) is set to face off against the No. 3 seed Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) in the Big Sky Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The contest on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena starts at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.2 the Lumberjacks allow.
- Sacramento State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.
- Northern Arizona's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Lumberjacks record 75.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 59.5 the Hornets give up.
- Northern Arizona is 19-10 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- When Sacramento State gives up fewer than 75.4 points, it is 22-4.
Northern Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Weber State
|W 66-57
|Dee Events Center
|3/5/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 64-48
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/7/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 74-57
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/8/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Idaho Central Arena
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|Portland State
|W 80-54
|The Nest
|3/6/2023
|Idaho
|W 73-58
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/7/2023
|Portland State
|W 60-42
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/8/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Idaho Central Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.