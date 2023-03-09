Thursday's contest between the Delaware Blue Hens (16-13) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (11-17) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with Delaware coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM on March 9.

The teams square off once again after the Lady Pirates beat the Blue Hens 77-72 on Saturday.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 67, Hampton 61

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates' signature win this season came against the Towson Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Lady Pirates brought home the 72-61 win at home on February 19.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Towson (No. 142) on February 19

77-72 at home over Delaware (No. 188) on March 4

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 212) on February 9

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 276) on January 1

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 284) on January 6

Hampton Performance Insights