Thursday's ACC tournament matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers (23-6, 15-5 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 11-9 ACC) at Greensboro Coliseum at 7:00 PM ET features the Cavaliers' Kihei Clark and the Tar Heels' Armando Bacot as players to watch.

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia's Last Game

Virginia was victorious in its most recent game versus Louisville, 75-60, on Saturday. Armaan Franklin starred with 16 points, and also had four boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Armaan Franklin 16 4 5 1 0 2 Jayden Gardner 16 4 1 0 1 0 Ryan Dunn 9 3 0 0 1 0

Virginia Players to Watch

Clark posts a team-best 5.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 41% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reece Beekman is posting 9.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Franklin averages a team-leading 12.6 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jayden Gardner paces the Cavaliers at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 11.8 points.

Ben Vander Plas posts 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Virginia Top Performers (Last 10 Games)