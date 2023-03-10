Friday's contest between the William & Mary Tribe (17-12) and the Hofstra Pride (12-19) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 68-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored William & Mary squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Tribe are coming off of a 69-50 victory against Hofstra in their most recent outing on Saturday.

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

William & Mary vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 59

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tribe beat the Drexel Dragons 74-58 on January 15.

The Tribe have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

William & Mary has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

74-58 at home over Drexel (No. 115) on January 15

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 215) on February 12

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 241) on February 5

70-60 on the road over Monmouth (No. 241) on March 2

77-67 on the road over Hampton (No. 245) on February 3

William & Mary Performance Insights