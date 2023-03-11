Saturday's game that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) versus the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of FGCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.

The Lady Flames' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 84-56 win over Lipscomb.

Liberty vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Liberty vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames' signature win of the season came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Flames picked up the 88-78 home win on January 21.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (13).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Liberty is 17-1 (.944%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on January 21

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 68) on December 18

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 159) on January 26

84-56 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on March 8

65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 192) on January 28

Liberty Performance Insights