William & Mary vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Towson Tigers (20-10) and the William & Mary Tribe (18-12) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Towson securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 11.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Tribe earned a 74-64 win over Hofstra.
William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
William & Mary vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 69, William & Mary 64
William & Mary Schedule Analysis
- When the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 122 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 74-58, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- The Tigers have tied for the 90th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).
- William & Mary has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).
William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-58 at home over Drexel (No. 122) on January 15
- 79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 218) on February 12
- 73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 231) on February 5
- 70-60 on the road over Monmouth (No. 231) on March 2
- 66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 247) on November 11
William & Mary Performance Insights
- The Tribe put up 66.6 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (234th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, William & Mary has averaged 68.1 points per game in CAA play, and 66.6 overall.
- At home the Tribe are scoring 69.1 points per game, 5.7 more than they are averaging away (63.4).
- William & Mary concedes 65.5 points per game at home, and 67.6 away.
- While the Tribe are scoring 66.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 70.1 a contest.
