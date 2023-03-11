Saturday's game between the Towson Tigers (20-10) and the William & Mary Tribe (18-12) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Towson securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 11.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Tribe earned a 74-64 win over Hofstra.

William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

William & Mary vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 69, William & Mary 64

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

When the Tribe defeated the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 122 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 74-58, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

The Tigers have tied for the 90th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

William & Mary has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).

William & Mary 2022-23 Best Wins

74-58 at home over Drexel (No. 122) on January 15

79-64 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 218) on February 12

73-68 at home over Monmouth (No. 231) on February 5

70-60 on the road over Monmouth (No. 231) on March 2

66-61 on the road over VCU (No. 247) on November 11

William & Mary Performance Insights