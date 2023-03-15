The Sacred Heart Pioneers (18-13) and the Southern Lady Jaguars (18-14) play with a place in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Sacred Heart vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaguars put up an average of 57.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 58.6 the Pioneers allow.

Southern is 11-0 when it scores more than 58.6 points.

Sacred Heart's record is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.

The 62.9 points per game the Pioneers record are only 2.5 more points than the Lady Jaguars allow (60.4).

When Sacred Heart puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 14-5.

When Southern gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 13-4.

Sacred Heart Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/6/2023 LIU W 63-44 William H. Pitt Center 3/9/2023 Merrimack W 68-61 William H. Pitt Center 3/12/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 72-60 Rothman Center 3/15/2023 Southern - Maples Pavilion

Southern Schedule