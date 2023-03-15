How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Virginia Tech has put together a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats sit at 89th.
- The Hokies score five more points per game (74.2) than the Bearcats allow (69.2).
- Virginia Tech has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home Virginia Tech is putting up 77.2 points per game, six more than it is averaging away (71.2).
- At home, the Hokies concede 65.9 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.9.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech drains fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Florida State
|W 82-60
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 67-64
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/8/2023
|NC State
|L 97-77
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/15/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
