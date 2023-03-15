The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) welcome in the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 20 times.
  • The Hokies have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Cincinnati is 20-11-0 ATS this season.
  • Bearcats games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Hokies have experienced the 34th-biggest change this season, falling from +15000 at the start to +30000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.