Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 15
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hokies Betting Records & Stats
- The Hokies have gone over in 18 of their 31 games with a set total (58.1%).
- Virginia Tech has a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati has been more successful against the spread than Virginia Tech this season, tallying an ATS record of 17-11-0, compared to the 14-17-0 record of Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.2
|151.4
|69.2
|139
|143.5
|Virginia Tech
|74.2
|151.4
|69.8
|139
|140
Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends
- Virginia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hokies have gone over the total six times.
- The Hokies average five more points per game (74.2) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (69.2).
- When it scores more than 69.2 points, Virginia Tech is 12-9 against the spread and 15-7 overall.
Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Virginia Tech
|14-17-0
|18-13-0
Virginia Tech vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits
|Cincinnati
|Virginia Tech
|15-3
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|2-8
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|82.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
