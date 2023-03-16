Bets on the Maryland-West Virginia game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer and are in an area where online sports betting is legal, keep reading to find out how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus right away!

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: West Virginia -2.5

West Virginia -2.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): West Virginia -140, Maryland +115

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to bet on the Terrapins and Mountaineers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Terrapins (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or a better chance to win in certain circumstances. If the Mountaineers, for example, are -2.5 on the spread, the -2.5 means that they must win by at least three points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Mountaineers fail to win by three or more points, then the Terrapins will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on game props (will Maryland win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.