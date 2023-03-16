Liberty vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (27-6) versus the Liberty Lady Flames (24-8) at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bowling Green, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Lady Flames enter this game after an 84-60 loss to FGCU on Saturday.
Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Liberty vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Liberty 65
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- On January 21 versus the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Lady Flames registered their signature win of the season, an 88-78 victory at home.
- The Lady Flames have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
- Liberty has 17 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 30) on January 21
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 66) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on January 26
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 191) on January 28
- 84-56 at home over Lipscomb (No. 191) on March 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +237 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 62.3 per contest (117th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Liberty has averaged 71.1 points per game in ASUN play, and 69.7 overall.
- At home the Lady Flames are putting up 75.8 points per game, 12.7 more than they are averaging on the road (63.1).
- Liberty gives up 59 points per game at home, and 62.9 away.
- While the Lady Flames are putting up 69.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, amassing 75.6 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.