The No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) will be trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 7:35 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: truTV

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

A total of 11 out of the Wildcats' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.

Boise State has compiled a 16-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Broncos games have gone over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Northwestern is 42nd in the country. It is far below that, 50th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +40000.

Northwestern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Broncos were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

