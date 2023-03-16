Thursday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) against the Furman Paladins (27-7) at Amway Center has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Virginia is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Furman. The two teams are projected to exceed the 131.5 total.

Virginia vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Virginia -5.5

Virginia -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -250, Furman +200

Virginia vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 73, Furman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Furman

Pick ATS: Virginia (-5.5)



Virginia (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Virginia has put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread this season, while Furman is 18-11-0. The Cavaliers have hit the over in 14 games, while Paladins games have gone over 16 times. The teams combine to score 149.9 points per game, 18.4 more points than this matchup's total. Virginia is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Furman has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +242 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.8 points per game (278th in college basketball) and give up 60.3 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

The 29.5 rebounds per game Virginia averages rank 301st in college basketball. Its opponents collect 29 per outing.

Virginia knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 35.3% from deep while its opponents hit 34% from long range.

The Cavaliers' 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 60th in college basketball, and the 87.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 71st in college basketball.

Virginia has won the turnover battle by 3.4 turnovers per game, committing 8.1 (second in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (214th in college basketball).

