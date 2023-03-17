Baylor vs. UCSB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 3 Baylor Bears (22-10) play the No. 14 UCSB Gauchos (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 1:30 PM.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|UCSB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-10.5)
|143.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-10.5)
|143
|-610
|+460
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-10.5)
|144
|-556
|+400
Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 32 times this season.
- UCSB has compiled a 20-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this year, 19 out of the Gauchos' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Baylor Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Baylor is 11th-best in college basketball. It is five spots below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bears were +1500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2500, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.
UCSB Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +200000
- The implied probability of UCSB winning the national championship, based on its +200000 moneyline odds, is 0%.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.