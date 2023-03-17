Plenty of bets on Creighton versus NC State are available, and if you're located in an area with legal online sports betting and haven't gotten started yet, read on for how to join BetMGM and get the most lucrative offer possible via the BetMGM bonus for new customers!

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +185

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the urge to put money on the Bluejays' matchup against the Wolf Pack but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Bluejays (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Bluejays to defeat the Wolf Pack with those odds, and the Bluejays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

Betting against the point spread can be a little more complicated, but in certain circumstances, it can offer a bigger payout. For instance, if the Bluejays are listed at -5.5 in this game, the -5.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win by at least six points. If, however, the Bluejays don't win by at least six points, then the Wolf Pack will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 149.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Creighton be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.