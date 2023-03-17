How to Watch the Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) will try to defeat the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. This contest tips off at 2:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Spartanettes average 11.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (51.1).
- Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
- South Carolina is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.3 points.
- The 81.4 points per game the Gamecocks average are 31.4 more points than the Spartanettes give up (50.0).
- When South Carolina scores more than 50.0 points, it is 29-0.
- Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 61-37
|Norfolk Scope
|3/10/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 81-59
|Norfolk Scope
|3/11/2023
|Howard
|W 56-52
|Norfolk Scope
|3/17/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
