The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) will try to defeat the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. This contest tips off at 2:00 PM.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartanettes average 11.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (51.1).
  • Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • South Carolina is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The 81.4 points per game the Gamecocks average are 31.4 more points than the Spartanettes give up (50.0).
  • When South Carolina scores more than 50.0 points, it is 29-0.
  • Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when allowing fewer than 81.4 points.

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 South Carolina State W 61-37 Norfolk Scope
3/10/2023 North Carolina Central W 81-59 Norfolk Scope
3/11/2023 Howard W 56-52 Norfolk Scope
3/17/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

