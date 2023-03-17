The No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 4:30 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 18 out of the Huskies' 31 games have hit the over.

Iona has put together a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Gaels games have gone over the point total 14 out of 26 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Sportsbooks rate UConn higher (ninth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1800, the 56th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Iona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 With odds of +100000, Iona has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

