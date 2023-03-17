The UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) are scheduled to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at MVP Arena, with a tip-off time of 4:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Adama Sanogo and Nelly Junior Joseph are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Iona

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn lost to Marquette on Friday, 70-68. Sanogo scored a team-high 19 points (and chipped in one assist and 11 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 19 11 1 0 0 0 Alex Karaban 10 5 1 0 0 2 Nahiem Alleyne 10 0 1 2 0 2

Iona's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Iona topped Marist 76-55. With 27 points, Daniss Jenkins was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniss Jenkins 27 5 2 2 0 6 Walter Clayton Jr. 17 6 4 1 1 1 Nelly Junior Joseph 9 11 3 2 4 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces the Huskies with 16.8 points per contest and 7.3 rebounds, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

Tristen Newton leads his team in assists per contest (4.6), and also posts 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is posting 16.1 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson is posting 6.7 points, 4.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Iona Players to Watch

Joseph leads the Gaels in rebounding (9.4 per game), and posts 15.1 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jenkins is the Gaels' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he contributes 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Walter Clayton Jr. is the Gaels' top scorer (16.9 points per game), and he averages 3.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

The Gaels receive 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Osborn Shema.

The Gaels receive 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Berrick JeanLouis.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 15.6 7.3 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.5 Tristen Newton 9.9 5.3 6.1 1.5 0.2 1.3 Andre Jackson 8.4 6.8 4 0.6 0.6 0.6 Jordan Hawkins 15.2 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.6 2.7 Alex Karaban 9.7 4.8 1.9 0.8 1 1.8

Iona Top Performers (Last 10 Games)