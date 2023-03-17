Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the Utah Utes (25-4) going head to head against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-62 victory as our model heavily favors Utah.
In their last time out, the Utes lost 66-58 to Washington State on Thursday.
Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Utah 84, Gardner-Webb 62
Utah Schedule Analysis
- The Utes took down the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 84-78, on February 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Utes have the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (12).
- Utah has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Utah 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-78 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on February 25
- 71-69 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 29
- 124-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 16
- 85-58 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 14
- 80-79 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 15
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 15, the Runnin' Bulldogs took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 83 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-59.
- Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (26).
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on December 15
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 177) on November 19
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 228) on December 31
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 228) on January 28
Utah Performance Insights
- The Utes are outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game with a +509 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).
- Utah is posting 78.7 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (83.5).
- Offensively, the Utes have performed better in home games this year, posting 89.9 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Utah has been better at home this year, surrendering 63.7 points per game, compared to 66.8 in road games.
- The Utes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 80 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points fewer than the 83.5 they've scored this year.
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +369 scoring differential overall. They put up 77 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per outing (220th in college basketball).
- Gardner-Webb scores more in conference action (78.4 points per game) than overall (77).
- At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs score 79.2 points per game. On the road, they average 74.2.
- Gardner-Webb allows 65.4 points per game at home, and 64.4 away.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are averaging 78.2 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (77).
