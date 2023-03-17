VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) will try to defeat the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup in this article.
VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)
|122.5
|-185
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4)
|122
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|123.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- VCU has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
- The Rams have been an underdog by 4 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Gaels' 32 games have hit the over.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Rams have had the 19th-biggest change this season, dropping from +20000 at the beginning to +50000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.