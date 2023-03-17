The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) will try to defeat the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup in this article.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

VCU has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 4 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Gaels' 32 games have hit the over.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Rams have had the 19th-biggest change this season, dropping from +20000 at the beginning to +50000.

Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.