How to Watch VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:00 PM. The contest airs on TBS.
VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.5% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, VCU has a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 123rd.
- The Rams score an average of 71.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels give up to opponents.
- When VCU gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 23-4.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 VCU is averaging 4.3 more points per game at home (73) than away (68.7).
- At home the Rams are allowing 61.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are away (65.5).
- Beyond the arc, VCU knocks down fewer triples away (5.5 per game) than at home (6.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.9%) than at home (33.7%).
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Davidson
|W 71-53
|Barclays Center
|3/11/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 90-78
|Barclays Center
|3/12/2023
|Dayton
|W 68-56
|Barclays Center
|3/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|MVP Arena
