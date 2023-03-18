Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8) visit the 14th-place Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-11) on Saturday, March 18 at Wells Fargo Center.

ESPN+ and Hulu will air this Hurricanes versus Flyers matchup.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/9/2023 Hurricanes Flyers 1-0 CAR 12/23/2022 Hurricanes Flyers 6-5 CAR 10/29/2022 Flyers Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 171 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 220 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 67 26 36 62 54 36 45.6% Sebastian Aho 60 27 29 56 48 51 51.5% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 67 12 38 50 43 44 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 60 12 23 35 48 26 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (223 in total), 20th in the NHL.

The Flyers' 176 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players