Saturday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) versus the James Madison Dukes (26-7) at Value City Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-62 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Dukes are coming off of an 81-51 victory over Texas State in their last outing on Monday.

JMU vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

JMU vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes registered their signature win of the season on December 21, when they grabbed a 78-66 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most wins.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6

JMU Performance Insights