How to Watch the JMU vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and the No. 14 seed James Madison Dukes (26-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 1:30 PM. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
JMU vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes score an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow.
- JMU is 15-0 when it scores more than 68.3 points.
- Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.
- The Buckeyes put up 80.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 60.2 the Dukes allow.
- Ohio State has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- JMU is 23-7 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes concede defensively.
- The Dukes make 34.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Marshall
|W 62-43
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/5/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 70-64
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/6/2023
|Texas State
|W 81-51
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
