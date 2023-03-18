The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) will compete with the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which tips off at 12:10 PM on CBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 137.5.

San Diego State vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -5.5 137.5

San Diego State vs Furman Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Aztecs have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, San Diego State has won 17 of its 18 games, or 94.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 71.4% chance to win.

So far this season, Furman has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread.

The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Furman has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 14 45.2% 71.8 153.5 63.4 134.5 138.3 Furman 22 73.3% 81.7 153.5 71.1 134.5 146.5

Additional San Diego State vs Furman Insights & Trends

San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have hit the over once.

Furman has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Paladins have gone over the total seven times.

The 71.8 points per game the Aztecs record are just 0.7 more points than the Paladins allow (71.1).

San Diego State is 10-6 against the spread and 17-1 overall when scoring more than 71.1 points.

The Paladins average 18.3 more points per game (81.7) than the Aztecs allow their opponents to score (63.4).

Furman has put together a 16-10 ATS record and a 24-7 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 16-15-0 10-9 13-18-0 Furman 19-11-0 1-0 17-13-0

San Diego State vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 8-2 Away Record 8-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

