Liberty vs. Wisconsin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (27-8) host the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) at on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the game.
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Venue:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Liberty Betting Records & Stats
- In Liberty's 29 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (44.8%).
- So far this season, the Flames have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread.
- Liberty's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than Wisconsin's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.8
|140.2
|60.5
|124.3
|135.6
|Wisconsin
|65.4
|140.2
|63.8
|124.3
|129.6
Additional Liberty Insights & Trends
- Liberty has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Six of Flames' last 10 games have hit the over.
- The 74.8 points per game the Flames put up are 11 more points than the Badgers allow (63.8).
- Liberty has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-4 record overall when putting up more than 63.8 points.
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Wisconsin
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
Liberty vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits
|Liberty
|Wisconsin
|19-1
|Home Record
|10-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.9
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
