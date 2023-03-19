The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) and the Radford Highlanders (19-14) take the floor at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.

Radford vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

The Highlanders have hit the over in 13 of their 28 games with a set total (46.4%).

Radford's ATS record is 14-14-0 this season.

Tarleton State has covered the spread less often than Radford this year, putting up an ATS record of 13-15-0, compared to the 14-14-0 mark of Radford.

Radford vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 72 141.7 67.8 132.7 136.1 Radford 69.7 141.7 64.9 132.7 135.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

Radford has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Highlanders have gone over the total five times.

The Highlanders put up just 1.9 more points per game (69.7) than the Texans allow (67.8).

Radford is 8-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 67.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Radford vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State Radford 12-2 Home Record 10-3 2-12 Away Record 7-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.