The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) play in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 1:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.8 points, South Florida is 26-4.

South Carolina is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Gamecocks score 21.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Bulls allow (59.5).

South Carolina is 28-0 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

South Florida is 25-4 when giving up fewer than 81.2 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.8% from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls allow defensively.

The Bulls' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 11.5 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena 3/19/2023 South Florida - Colonial Life Arena

South Florida Schedule