Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Virginia Tech squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Hokies head into this game on the heels of a 58-33 win over Chattanooga on Friday.

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies picked up their best win of the season on February 16, when they took down the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 61-45.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Virginia Tech has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 1

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits claimed their signature win of the season on November 21, when they grabbed a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23), according to our computer rankings.

The Jackrabbits have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

South Dakota State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (18).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 23) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 14

62-57 over USC (No. 37) on March 17

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 62) on December 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +504 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (21st in college basketball).

Offensively, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Hokies are posting 8.7 more points per game (75.8) than they are in road games (67.1).

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 52.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 61.9.

The Hokies have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 67.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points fewer than the 72.1 they've scored this season.

South Dakota State Performance Insights