Hornets vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
On Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-39). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Hornets matchup.
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Hornets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pacers (-2)
|233.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-2.5)
|233.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Pacers (-1.5)
|233.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Pacers (-1.5)
|232.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Pacers are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 118.3 per contest (28th in the league).
- The Hornets put up 111.2 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.5 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -454 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 227.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 235.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Indiana has put together a 38-32-1 record against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has covered 30 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
Hornets and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|+1600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Hornets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.