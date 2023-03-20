The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -1.5 232.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 232.5 points in 31 of 72 games this season.
  • The average total for Charlotte's games this season is 228.8 points, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Charlotte is 33-39-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hornets have won in 14, or 25%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Charlotte has a record of 14-40, a 25.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 34 47.9% 115.9 227.1 118.3 235.8 232.8
Hornets 31 43.1% 111.2 227.1 117.5 235.8 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Hornets have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.
  • Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (20-17-0) than at home (13-22-0) this year.
  • The Hornets average 7.1 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Pacers allow (118.3).
  • Charlotte has put together a 14-3 ATS record and a 13-4 overall record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Pacers and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 38-33 7-9 36-35
Hornets 33-39 25-31 32-40

Hornets vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pacers Hornets
115.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.2
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
23-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-3
20-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-4
118.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
11-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-11
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-14

