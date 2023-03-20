Nick Richards and the Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 121-82 loss to the 76ers (his last game) Richards produced two points.

We're going to examine Richards' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.8 7.1 Rebounds 8.5 5.9 6.3 Assists -- 0.6 0.9 PRA 20.5 14.3 14.3 PR 19.5 13.7 13.4



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 4.0% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.6 per contest.

Richards' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.3 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 28th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.3 points per game.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 45.4 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Pacers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 19 5 5 0 0 0 0

