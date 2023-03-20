Monday's contest features the San Jose State Spartans (21-13) and the Radford Highlanders (20-14) clashing at Ocean Center (on March 20) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 victory for San Jose State.

The game has no set line.

Radford vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Radford vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 70, Radford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-4.7)

San Jose State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

San Jose State has a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Radford, who is 14-14-0 ATS. The Spartans have a 17-13-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 13-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, San Jose State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Radford has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 69.8 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

The 30.5 rebounds per game Radford accumulates rank 256th in the nation, 2.1 more than the 28.4 its opponents collect.

Radford makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 36.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

Radford has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.3 (121st in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (91st in college basketball).

