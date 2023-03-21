The Radford Highlanders (21-14) go up against the Charlotte 49ers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Charlotte vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Radford vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Radford vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charlotte Moneyline Radford Moneyline

Radford vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Radford has put together a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Highlanders have covered the spread six times this year (6-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Charlotte is 20-13-0 ATS this season.

A total of 13 out of the 49ers' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

