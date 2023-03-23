The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The point total is 225.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -8.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score above 225.5 points.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 228.7, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte's ATS record is 34-39-0 this year.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (26.3%) in those games.

This season, Charlotte has won five of its 19 games, or 26.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 40 55.6% 114 225.3 113 230.4 229 Hornets 43 58.9% 111.3 225.3 117.4 230.4 229.6

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (20-17-0) than at home (14-22-0).

The Hornets' 111.3 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 113 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 22-7 against the spread and 16-13 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 34-38 4-4 35-37 Hornets 34-39 11-12 32-41

Hornets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Hornets 114 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-7 21-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-13 113 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-9 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.