P.J. Washington plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Washington, in his most recent appearance, had 10 points and two steals in a 115-109 win over the Pacers.

Below, we break down Washington's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.1 15.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 6.3 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.7 PRA 22.5 22.3 23.1 PR 20.5 20 21.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Hornets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans allow 113 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have conceded 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have conceded 24.8 per contest, 11th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 29 10 3 2 2 1 1

