A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (31-5) and No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) to determine which of the teams is heading to the West Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:45 PM, airing on CBS.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Gonzaga matchup in this article.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: CBS

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UCLA has covered 20 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Bruins' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Gonzaga has covered 14 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, 20 out of the Bulldogs' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), UCLA is third-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Bruins' national championship odds have jumped from +1600 at the start of the season to +900, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 The Bulldogs were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +1100, which is the 81st-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +1100, Gonzaga has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

