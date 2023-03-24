Hornets vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-14.5)
|227.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-15.5)
|227.5
|-1200
|+775
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-14.5)
|227.5
|-1250
|+750
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-12.5)
|-
|-1000
|+700
Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential overall.
- The Hornets have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.4 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -467 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 225 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has covered 27 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 31-41-2 record against the spread this year.
Hornets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
|Mavericks
|+3000
|+1300
|-250
