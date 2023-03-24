Terry Rozier Injury Status - Hornets vs. Mavericks Injury Report March 24
The Charlotte Hornets (23-51) have six players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, in their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) at American Airlines Center on Friday, March 24 at 8:30 PM ET.
The Hornets enter this matchup following a 115-96 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday. P.J. Washington scored 18 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|20.3
|5.2
|1.1
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|8.6
|3.0
|4.7
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|21.1
|4.1
|5.1
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|3.4
|1.6
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
|Mark Williams
|C
|Questionable
|Thumb
|8.2
|6.4
|0.4
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Illness)
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets put up an average of 111.1 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 113.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 16-13 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.
- While the Hornets are putting up 111.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 103.3 points per contest.
- Charlotte hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 32.6% from deep (30th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 35.8%.
- The Hornets average 109.6 points per 100 possessions (26th in league), while conceding 113.9 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).
Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-14
|227
