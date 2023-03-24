Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier are two players to watch on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at American Airlines Center.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Pelicans, 115-96, on Thursday. P.J. Washington starred with 18 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM P.J. Washington 18 2 2 1 0 2 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk 15 2 1 1 0 3 Gordon Hayward 12 3 6 1 0 1

Hornets Players to Watch

Washington gets the Hornets 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball is putting up 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is putting up 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

The Hornets get 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Gordon Hayward.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 19.7 3.7 6.4 1.6 0.3 2.3 Kelly Oubre Jr. 19.9 4.5 1.1 1 0.4 2.1 Gordon Hayward 13.1 4 5.3 0.6 0.4 0.9 Dennis Smith Jr. 9 4 5.9 1.4 0.6 0.4 P.J. Washington 12.7 4.7 1.7 0.8 1 1.6

