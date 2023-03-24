The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) take on the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Hornets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)

Hornets (+ 14.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Mavericks have been less successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, tallying an ATS record of 27-42-4, as opposed to the 31-40-3 mark of the Hornets.

Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.4% of the time this season (39 out of 73). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (32 out of 74).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 29-18, while the Hornets are 15-43 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (111.1 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.4 points conceded per game).

The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Charlotte attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.3% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

