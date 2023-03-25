Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (46-16-8), host the fourth-ranked group from the conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-9), on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Maple Leafs (+125)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 70.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (42-18).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has a 33-13 record (winning 71.7% of its games).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 34 of 70 games this season.
Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|229 (17th)
|Goals
|244 (9th)
|179 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|194 (5th)
|46 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (8th)
|36 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (11th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over in three of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 2.0 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in the NHL with 229 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 179 (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +50 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.