How to Watch the South Carolina vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (27-9) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 2:00 PM.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins score an average of 70.5 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 50.6 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.6 points, UCLA is 22-8.
- South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Gamecocks put up 81.0 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up.
- When South Carolina puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 28-0.
- UCLA is 21-8 when giving up fewer than 81.0 points.
- The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.2%).
- The Bruins' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|W 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 72-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-45
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/25/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Washington State
|L 65-61
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 67-45
|Pauley Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 82-73
|Pauley Pavilion
|3/25/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
