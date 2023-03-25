Saturday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Virginia Tech, so expect a competitive matchup.

Last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 72-60 against South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Hokies captured their best win of the season, a 58-37 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hokies have the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (13).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 17) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers registered their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Tennessee has 10 wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +516 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 56.4 per outing (21st in college basketball).

Virginia Tech's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this year, scoring 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies put up 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In home games, Virginia Tech is surrendering 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in road games (61.9).

The Hokies' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights