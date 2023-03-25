Saturday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hokies claimed a 72-60 victory over South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 58-37 win on March 4, which was their signature win of the season.

The Hokies have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers registered their best win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-67.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +516 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 56.4 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

Virginia Tech's offense has been less productive in ACC tilts this season, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies put up 75.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

Defensively, Virginia Tech has been better in home games this year, surrendering 53.2 points per game, compared to 61.9 in away games.

The Hokies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this year.

Tennessee Performance Insights